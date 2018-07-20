Catholic World News

Vatican cardinal: Pope’s Bari visit offers hope for Middle East

July 20, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Leonardo Sandri, prefect of the Congregation for the Eastern Churches, reflected on the Pope’s July 7 meeting with the heads of the churches and Christian communities of the Middle East.

