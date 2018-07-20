Catholic World News

Majority of US Melkite priests have no roots in Middle East, bishop says

July 20, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Melkite Greek Catholic Church is an Eastern Catholic church based in Damascus. Bishop Nicholas Samra, who ministers to Melkite Greek Catholics in the US, cited the “great attraction to Eastern spirituality ... People join us because they feel the comfort of an Eastern tradition in America. More than half of my clergy have no Middle Eastern roots.”

