Archbishop Gomez: reread Humanae Vitae with ‘new eyes and open hearts’

July 20, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Blessed Paul VI issued Humanae Vitae, his encyclical letter on the regulation of birth, on July 25, 1968. “Much of what Pope Paul warned of has come to pass—from rampant divorce, infidelity and pornography, to ‘test-tube’ babies, widespread abortion, ‘demographic winter,’ and the total confusion about gender, sexuality and the human person that we see in our society today,” the archbishop of Los Angeles said. “But we should also read Humanae Vitae as a promise. This is a letter about happiness and love.”

