Church works to counter tribalism in Sudan

July 20, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “Africa is suffering from one big cancer: tribalism,” said retired Bishop Macram Max Gassis of El Obeid. “And as long as tribalism prevails, people will suffer a lot.”

