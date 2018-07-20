Catholic World News
Knesset approves Jewish nation-state bill, claiming Israel is ‘exclusively’ Jewish
July 20, 2018
» Continue to this story on AsiaNews
CWN Editor's Note: The Knesset is Israel’s unicameral parliament; the bill passed in a 62-55 vote.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
