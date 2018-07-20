Catholic World News

July 20, 2018

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: Chhattisgarh is a state in east-central India; it is 93% Hindu, 2% Christian, and 2% Muslim.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!