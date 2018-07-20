Catholic World News

Pope Francis will help Church in Ireland grapple with changed culture, Dublin archbishop says

July 20, 2018

» Continue to this story on Archdiocese of Dublin

CWN Editor's Note: On July 19, Archbishop Diarmuid Martin released the program for the Festival of Families, which will take place during the World Meeting of Families in August.

