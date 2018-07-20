Catholic World News

Italian bishops urge new government to be receptive to migrants, refugees

July 20, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: In cases that have received much media attention in Europe, the government of Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has not permitted boats of migrants rescued in the Mediterranean Sea to land in Italy. “We feel responsible for this army of poor people, victims of war and hunger, of deserts and torture,” the Italian Episcopal Conference said in a statement. “These painful stories of men, women and children ... challenge us to dare solidarity, justice, and peace.”

