Cardinal Dolan: pray that Supreme Court change will lead to protection of all human life

July 20, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “Each Friday, from August 3 —September 28, 2018, I urge all people of good will to join me in prayer that this change in the US Supreme Court will move our nation closer to the day when every human being is protected in law and welcomed in life,” said Cardinal Timothy Dolan, chairman of the US bishops’ pro-life committee.

