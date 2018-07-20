Catholic World News

UN agencies interfere in Mexican abortion debate

July 20, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: According to the report, three UN agencies applauded a court ruling that “orders the legislature of Veracruz to guarantee access to abortion for women and girls on the basis of the non-binding recommendations of UN committees.”

