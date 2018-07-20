Catholic World News

Nicaraguan cardinal appeals for prayers, calls on Catholics to ‘put pressure’ on Ortega regime

July 20, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: With one city “submerged under a wave of bullets,” Cardinal Leopoldo Brenes of Managua “addressed an appeal to the West, and to Catholics in particular, calling for the Ortega government to be reminded to show respect.” As he asked for prayers, he added, “Please put pressure on the government, urging it to show respect for the bishops, the priests, and the population.”

