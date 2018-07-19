Catholic World News

Canonizations fixed for October 14

July 19, 2018

At an ordinary consistory on July 19, Pope Francis announced that five more people will be canonized on October 14—the date already set for the canonizations of Blessed Pope Paul VI and Blessed Archbishop Oscar Romero.

The five new names are:

Blessed Nunzio Sulprizio (1817—1836), and Italian layman; Blessed Maria Caterina Kasper (1820—1898), a German religious; Blessed Nazaria Ignazia March Mesa (1889-1043), a Spanish-born religious who died in Argentina; Blessed Vincenzo Romano (1751—1831), an Italian priest; and Blessed Franseco Spinelli (1953—1913), also an Italian priest.

The July 19 consistory had caused some speculation among Vatican-watchers that during the meeting with the cardinals present in Rome, the Pope might also announce some important appointments to open Vatican posts. No such announcements were made.

