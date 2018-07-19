Catholic World News

Australian prime minister calls for removal of convicted archbishop

July 19, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Australia’s Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has called for the removal of Adelaide’s Archbishop Philip Wilson, who stands convicted of failing to report sexual abuse. The archbishop has declined to resign, pending an appeal of his conviction. Turnbull said: “The time has come for the Pope himself to sack him.”

