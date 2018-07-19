Catholic World News

Chilean abuse prosecutor investigating cardinals

July 19, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: A Chilean prosecutor looking into sex-abuse complaints is taking a keen interest in the Santiago archdiocese and its present and past leaders. Cardinal Ricardo Ezzati, the current archbishop, is one of the Chilean prelates who have presented their resignations to Pope Francis; he is still awaiting the Pope’s response. His predecessor, Cardinal Francisco Errazuriz, remains a member of the Council of Cardinals.

