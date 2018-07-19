Catholic World News

OAS condemns Nicaraguan regime

July 19, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The permanent council of the Organization of American States approved a resolution on July 18 condemning the Nicaraguan government for political repression and human-rights violations.

