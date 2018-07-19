Catholic World News

Cardinal renews consecration of Lebanon, Middle East to Immaculate Heart of Mary

July 19, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “Mary, with her invisible hand, has kept our homeland safe from collapse, every time it reached the brink,” said Cardinal Bechara Boutros al-Rahi, patriarch of the Maronite Catholic Church. “With this need for mercy in our homeland and in the countries of the Middle East, we have come to renew our devotion and consecration to the Immaculate Heart of Mary.”

