Vatican media will not abandon countries with scant internet access, new prefect says

July 19, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “The reform of the Vatican media doesn’t intend to neglect or abandon these countries, of which a significant number is found in Africa,” Paolo Ruffini, the new lay prefect of the Dicastery for Communication, said in a message to the Association of Member Episcopal Conferences in Eastern Africa.

