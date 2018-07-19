Catholic World News

Venezuela’s bishops decry Maduro regime’s authoritarianism, abuse of power

July 19, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Church “does not aspire to dominate the social landscape, nor to become a factor of government or opposition,” the nation’s bishops said in a statement. “However, it encourages the laity, duly educated and aware of the rights and duties of their citizens, to make their voices heard and to intervene actively in the political arena.”

