USCCB approves $1.4M in grants to Church in Africa

July 19, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “We stand in solidarity with our sisters and brothers in Africa and recognize their courageous commitment to peace, justice, reconciliation, and Christian hope throughout the continent,” said Newark Cardinal Joseph Tobin, CSsR, chairman of the Subcommittee on the Church in Africa.

