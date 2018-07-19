Catholic World News

Russian Orthodox patriarch: ‘tempations coming from abroad’ led to assassination of Czar Nicholas II

July 19, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Patriarch Kirill of Moscow made his remarks as he led 100,000 in a nighttime procession to mark the 100th anniversary of the czar’s murder by Communist forces.

