Catholic World News

Cardinal Marx criticizes Merkel’s allies over immigration policy

July 19, 2018

» Continue to this story on Reuters

CWN Editor's Note: The head of the German Bishops’ Conference made his remarks in an interview with Die Zeit (German-language link).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!