EU bishops’ commission calls for stricter measures to protect children from online pornography

July 19, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the EU welcomed portions of the EU’s revised Audiovisual Media Services Directive but called upon EU nations to adopt stricter measures.

