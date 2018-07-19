Catholic World News

1.5 million Venezuelans have left nation in past year

July 19, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Venezuela’s economic collapse and repressive government have led 1.5 million of the nation’s 31 million people to flee since early 2017—a level “on par with refugee levels of Syrians fleeing war to neighboring countries and Rohingya refugees fleeing to Bangladesh,” according to the report. Catholic Relief Services and other agencies are assisting the refugees; “so far the response has been focused on border areas where refugees are arriving, leaving the urban areas where most seek to settle neglected.”

