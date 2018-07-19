Catholic World News

Borders pose challenge for Church in Amazon basin

July 19, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “Amazonia: new pathways for the Church and for an integral ecology” is the theme of the Special Assembly of the Synod of Bishops of the Pan-Amazon Region, which will take place in October 2019.

