California bishop deplores administration’s immigration policies as ‘unconscionable’

July 19, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The US is using “unconscionable tactics to drive asylum seekers deep into the desert,” Bishop Patrick McGrath of San Jose said at a prayer service for immigration reform and the reunification of migrant families. “The policy that separates children (from their families) is morally reprehensible, crafted only to send a message not to come to the US.”

