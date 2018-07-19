Catholic World News

Nicaraguan forces storm barrio, destroy churches; ‘it is a genocide,’ says priest

July 19, 2018

Nicaraguan police and pro-regime paramilitary forces stormed the indigenous community of Monimbó, a center of opposition to the President Daniel Ortega’s repressive regime.

“This is a barrio of humble people, an indigenous barrio of working people,” said Father Augusto Gutiérrez, who ministers in Monimbó, told a Spanish radio station.

“The paramilitaries entered the barrio,” he continued. “There have been four hours of attack with heavy military weapons, destroying the churches … It is a genocide. It has no other name.”

Noting that the people only had homemade weapons to defend themselves, Father Gutiérrez appealed to the Spanish government and the international community for help, pleading, “Do not let us die!”

