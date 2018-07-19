Catholic World News

Pope’s representative in Nicaragua appeals for peace

July 19, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “I wish to express, on behalf of the Holy Father and the Holy See, my deep concern for the grave situation the country is facing,” said Archbishop Waldemar Sommertag, who was present when pro-government paramilitary forces desecrated a basilica on July 9. “With all my human and spiritual strength, I appeal to the consciences of all to reach a truce and return quickly to a national dialogue to seek together an adequate solution to solve the crisis.”

