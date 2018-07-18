Catholic World News

Quebec cardinal calls for renewed evangelization of Canada

July 18, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Gérald Lacroix of Quebec was the Pope’s representative at the Mass marking the 200th anniversary of the evangelization of western and northern Canada. “Now is the time to evangelize!” he preached. “We have met the One who fulfills human needs, Christ Jesus. His Gospel is a way of life, for he is ‘the Way, the Truth and the Life.’ Let us go forth and share him!”

