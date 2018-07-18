Catholic World News

100,000 mark 100th anniversary of murder of last Russian czar

July 18, 2018

» Continue to this story on AFP

CWN Editor's Note: Patriarch Kirill of Moscow, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, led a 13-mile procession to commemorate the murder of Czar Nicholas II and his family.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!