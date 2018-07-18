Catholic World News

Central African bishops distance themselves from group promising to avenge murdered priests

July 18, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Central African Republic’s bishops distanced themselves from the League of Defense of the Church, which accused the nation’s cardinal of inaction in the face of anti-Christian violence.

