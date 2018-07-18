Catholic World News

Caritas official: Greeks are suffering under increasing economic strains

July 18, 2018

» Continue to this story on SIR

CWN Editor's Note: The general manager of the Church’s charitable agency in Greece said that everyday life is economically challenging for Greeks, who feel “betrayed by the EU, not only for the austerity policies imposed on the country, but also because they think they have been left to fend for themselves in facing the refugee crisis.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!