Texas bishops score major religious liberty victory in fetal remains case

July 18, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals overturned a lower court ruling that would have required the bishops to release decades of internal abortion-related correspondence to an abortion clinic. Judge James C. Ho, a Trump nominee, ruled, “It is hard to imagine a better example of how far we have strayed from the text and original understanding of the Constitution than this case.”

