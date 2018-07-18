Catholic World News

Tennessee’s bishops urge governor to halt executions

July 18, 2018

» Continue to this story on Diocese of Knoxville

CWN Editor's Note: The state’s bishops called on Gov. Bill Haslam “to use your authority as governor to put an end to the fast-track executions planned for later this year.” The death penalty, the bishops added, “is simply not necessary as the only means to protect society while still providing a just punishment for those who break civil laws. Rather than serving as a path to justice, the death penalty contributes to the growing disrespect for human life.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!