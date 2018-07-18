Catholic World News

Nicaragua’s bishops to pray for exorcism amid Ortega crackdown

July 18, 2018

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: The nation’s bishops have declared July 20 a day of prayer and fasting “as an act of atonement for the profanation carried out in recent months against God.”

