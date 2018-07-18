Catholic World News

UN chief renews criticism of government repression in Nicaragua

July 18, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Last week, UN Secretary-General António Guterres deplored an attack on Nicaraguan bishops and priests by the Ortega regime’s paramiltary supporters.

