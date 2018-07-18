Catholic World News

Russian Orthodox leaders issue message for 1030th anniversary of baptism of Kievan Rus’

July 18, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic Church also venerates Vladimir the Great (d. 1015) as a saint; under his rule, the people of Kievan Rus’ (map) were baptized in 988.

