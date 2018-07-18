Catholic World News
Thailand cave rescue draws attention to small but thriving Catholic population
July 18, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: The Southeast Asian nation of 68 million is 95% Buddhist and 4% Muslim.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
