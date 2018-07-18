Catholic World News

USCCB grants $4.9M to 209 projects in ex-Communist nations

July 18, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “As the people of Central and Eastern Europe continue to build a new future after decades of repression, we are all inspired by the example of great hope they give to the world that it is possible to bring healing to the wounds of the past,” said Cardinal Blase Cupich of Chicago, chairman of the USCCB Subcommittee on Aid to the Church in Central and Eastern Europe.

