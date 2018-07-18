Catholic World News

European bishops’ conferences seek to sway Catholics’ views on migrants

July 18, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: At a meeting organized by the Council of the Bishops’ Conferences of Europe, bishops and delegates entrusted with the ministry of migrants heard presentations on “Immigration and public opinion: the dynamics of information” and “how the Church uses the media to discuss the issue of migration and how the Church trains and informs her faithful about the issue of migration.”

