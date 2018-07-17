Catholic World News

July 17, 2018

» Continue to this story on Catholic World Report

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Joseph Perry, 70, was appointed auxiliary bishop of Chicago in 1998.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!