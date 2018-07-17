Catholic World News

Nicaraguan bishop attacked at police checkpoint

July 17, 2018

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: As Bishop Juan Abelardo Mata stopped at a police checkpoint, “the paramilitaries damaged the car’s tires and windows, and fired on the vehicle,” according to the report.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!