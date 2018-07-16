Catholic World News

New York Times recounts Cardinal McCarrick’s years of abuse

July 16, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The New York Times has published an account of how Cardinal Theodore McCarrick targeted seminarians—and how other members of the hierarchy were aware of the cardinal’s behavior for years before his recent removal from ministry.

