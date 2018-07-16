Catholic World News

Renewal is top priority, Vatican official tells African bishops

July 16, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Speaking to an assembly of bishops from Eastern Africa, Archbishop Protase Rugambwa, the secretary of the Congregation for Evangelization, urged the group to “reassess its structures in compliance with Pope Francis’ call for ecclesial renewal, which cannot be deferred.”

