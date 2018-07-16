Catholic World News

Pope surprises couple by presiding at wedding

July 16, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis surprised a member of the Swiss Guard and his Brazilian bride by appearing in the sacristy, replacing the priest who had been ready to preside at their wedding.

