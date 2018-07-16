Catholic World News

Pope names cardinals to preside at Synod assembly

July 16, 2018

Pope Francis has named four cardinals to share the duties of "president-delegate" during the October meeting of the Synod of Bishops. They are:

Cardinal Louis Raphael I Sako of Babylon (Baghdad), the Patriarch of the Chaldean Catholic Church; Cardinal Désiré Tsarahazana of Toamasina, Madagascar; Cardinal Charles Maung Bo of Yangon, Myanmar; and Cardinal John Ribat of Port Moseby, Papua New Guinea.

The “president-delegate” chairs the working sessions of the Synod of Bishop and signs the official documents. The four cardinals will rotate in that position during the October meeting of the Synod, which will be dedicated to the discussion of youth and vocation.

All four of the cardinals chosen as presidents-delegate received their red hats from Pope Francis.

