Catholic World News

Bahrain’s cathedral to become the heart of the Catholic community in Arabia

July 16, 2018

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: The Arab nation of 1.4 million is 70% Muslim, 15% Christian, 10% Hindu, and 3% Buddhist, according to statistics from the Pew Research Center.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!