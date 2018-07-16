Catholic World News

Maltese bishop criticizes European nations for ‘criminal’ attitude toward migrants

July 16, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Mario Grech said that the current lack of concern for migrants recalls the indifference to the plight of Jews persecuted by the Nazi regime. The prelate added, “My appeal to the government and the opposition is not to surrender to populism.”

