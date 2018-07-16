Catholic World News

Vatican Secretary of State: wars can be avoided if we make room for God

July 16, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin made his remarks during a homily in Gorizia, which is located in northeastern Italy.

