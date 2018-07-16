Catholic World News

Holy See nurtures high hopes for global migration compact

July 16, 2018

» Continue to this story on Holy See Mission

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Bernardito Auza, apostolic nuncio and permanent observer of the Holy See to the United Nations, said that “the Holy See nurtures the hope” that the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration will be “a significant step forward in the service of the person, not only of every migrant, but for all of humanity.” The Vatican diplomat made his remarks on July 13, during the final intergovernmental negotiations on the compact’s wording.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!