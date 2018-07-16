Catholic World News

New Anglican-Roman Catholic dialogue statement hailed as ‘substantive step forward’

July 16, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Anglican-Roman Catholic International Commission, Phase 3 (ARCIC III) recently released a statement entitled “Walking Together on the Way: Learning to Be the Church – Local, Regional, Universal,” for which the Pontifical Council for Promoting Christian Unity has released commentary. The English bishops’ conference characterized the ARCIC III statement as a “substantive step forward” and “important methodological shift.”

